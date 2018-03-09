PACC and volunteers helping save lives

By SAVANNAH WILLIS

SWT Media Intern

With the turn of the New Year, things have turned at Pulaski County Animal Care and Control (PACC), a group formed to help the Pulaski County Animal Control Office manage the number of animals kept at the shelter.

Since Janurary, many animals in the shelter have been sent north for adoption. According to Missy Viers, a volunteer with and co-founder of PACC, “We just don’t have the proper population or demographics for animal adoption like places farther north do.”

“Getting established up north was tough, but that’s where I made connections,” says Viers. She is responsible for many of the connections made with animal groups up north due to her time living there.

March 9, 2018.

