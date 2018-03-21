Organ donor sought

By William Paine

Larry Day needs a kidney.

Larry lives on his family farm with his wife in Narrows, Virginia, about a mile from where he grew up, in a house he built himself. He worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation for nearly 40 years before retiring a few years back. He has been a volunteer for the local fire department for about 50 years, made Christmas gifts for his neighbors in his woodshop and played the piano at the First Baptist Church just down the road in Rich Creek.

Larry has led an active life, until recently.

A little more than a year ago, Larry went to see his doctor because he constantly felt chilled all over his body and had very little energy. After some tests, the doctor informed Larry that his liver was failing and he was going to need a transplant.

This news came as a huge surprise to Larry.

“I’ve had a fairly healthy lifestyle. I won’t say that I never drank but my average consumption over a five-year period of time would maybe fill a thimble,” Larry said.

Larry was diagnosed with nonalcoholic cirrhosis of the liver, a deadly condition which required a liver transplant for Larry to continue living.

According to Larry, “a fine Christian woman, who lives nearby, donated a piece of her liver to me.”

It is possible for a living person to donate a part of their liver to another individual because the liver is the only organ in the body with the ability to regenerate. Normally, a liver will grow back to its original size in a matter of weeks.

Unfortunately, the new liver didn’t take. For some unknown reason the transplant failed and even though Larry didn’t know it, because he was sedated, the doctors told family members that he had no more than three days to live without a working liver.

Just then, news came that a man had died in a fatal car crash near Richmond, Virginia. The liver was rushed to the hospital and Larry received a second liver, which is functioning well to this day.

This wasn’t the end of Larry’s troubles, though, because now his kidneys are failing.

These days Larry Day goes to the dialysis clinic in Pearisburg three times a week to clean his blood. He still enjoys the company of his family but his energy level is such that he finds it difficult to complete what were once simple tasks.

“It’s aggravating to have to let my wife do all the work around the house, that’s not what I signed up for,” he said.

Still, Larry maintains his good humor and hopes for the best, even as his condition has affected his body and mind.

“These days my memory is about as long as my haircut and I haven’t had hair since I was 20 years old,” he said.

His situation is dire but he and his family hope to find a kidney donor so that he can once again work in his vegetable garden with his beloved wife.

Larry Day’s blood type is O Negative which means he can receive a kidney from anyone with an O negative or O positive blood type. A donation from one of his three children would be ideal but they are all A positive blood types, which will not work.

To learn more, go to his Facebook page: Living Kidney Donor for Larry Day.

If any reader knows of someone willing to donate their kidney to Larry call: (540) 320-4543 and ask for Christina.

Larry smiled as he said, “When the Good Lord closes one door he opens another. He’s kept me around for this long, so there must be a reason I’m still here.”

