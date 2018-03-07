Old Draper yearbooks join library archive

Five 1940s-1950s Draper High School yearbooks have been added to Pulaski County Library’s online yearbook archive, bringing the archiving project to a close — at least for now.

The database now includes 94 yearbooks, encompassing Pulaski, Dublin and Draper and Pulaski County high schools. Every Oriole, Maple Leaves, Valley Echo and Cougar Pinnacle yearbook technology coordinator Carol Smith could wrangle, from 1921 to 1977, has been added to the database for online viewing.

Although Cougar Pinnacles since 1977 aren’t difficult to find, Smith said they aren’t being be scanned into the database at this time because they still fall under copyright restrictions. Those yearbooks might be added in the future, when their copyrights expire, but for now, they are available at the library.

