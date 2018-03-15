Northam signs 300 bills on taxes to child abuse

By George Copeland Jr.

Capital News Service

RICHMOND – Before adjourning, the General Assembly passed more than 870 bills. Gov. Ralph Northam has already signed about 300 of them — on subjects ranging from taxes and criminal justice to education and government transparency — into law.

The first bill signed by Northam, a pediatric neurologist who took office on Jan. 13, fit his medical career: Senate Bill 866 reauthorizes a license for a hospital in Patrick County, allowing the facility to reopen. SB 866 took effect immediately on Feb. 16. Unless a bill contains such an emergency clause, it takes effect July 1.

Following is a rundown of other bills the governor has approved, as well as legislation awaiting action.

Bills Already Enacted

House Bill 154 and SB 230 took effect as soon as the governor signed them Feb. 22 and 23. Both conform Virginia’s tax system to changes in the federal tax code that the U.S. Congress approved last year.

Like the GOP-created federal law, both state laws were introduced by Republicans. Unlike the federal legislation, both bills saw bipartisan support in Virginia’s House and Senate.

The state legislation provides tax incentives to fund relief to areas struck by hurricanes. The two bills also feature the first amendments that Northam recommended as governor.

Bills Taking Effect July 1

Northam signed several bills tackling child abuse. They include HB 150 and HB 389, which require local social service departments to alert schools found to have employed anyone accused of child abuse or neglect at any time.

HB 399 and SB 960 also help young people by creating new work opportunities for students. The House bill requires school systems to notify students about internships and other work-based learning experiences. The Senate measure promotes partnerships between public high schools and local businesses on internships, apprenticeships and job shadow programs.

HB 35 adds a layer of oversight to the process that puts more violent juvenile offenders in adult detention faculties for the safety of other juveniles. It also separates these juveniles from adult offenders when confined in adult facilities.

SB 966 allows monopoly utilities like Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power to use their “over-earnings” — revenues that state regulators consider as excess profits — to modernize the energy grid and promote clean energy. The bill also removes a rate freeze made law in 2015, restoring some regulatory power to the State Corporation Committee.

HB 907 and 908 allows greater transparency through public access to government meetings through the Freedom of Information Act. At the same time, Northam approved bills creating more FOIA exemptions: for records relating to public safety (HB 727), certain police records (HB 909) and select financial investment documents held by board members of the College of William and Mary (HB 1426).

Bills on the Governor’s Desk

In criminal justice, HB 1550 raises the threshold amount of money stolen that would qualify for grand larceny from $200 to $500. The current state threshold, which determines whether the crime is a felony, is one of the lowest in the United States.

Immigration saw the passage of HB 1257, which bars the creation of sanctuary cities in Virginia by enforcing federal immigration standards on all localities. Its passage in the Senate, like the House of Delegates, came down to votes split along party lines. Northam has already made clear his intention to veto the legislation.

Last year, the General Assembly passed HB 1547, which provides state funding to renovate select historically black cemeteries in Richmond. This year, legislators approved bills focusing on African-American cemeteries in Loudoun County (SB 163), Charlottesville (HB 360) and Portsmouth (SB 198 and HB 527). A fifth, HB 284, covers every black cemetery in the state while broadening the groups able to receive state funds.

Also awaiting Northam’s signature is HB 1600, which reduces the maximum length of a long-term school suspension from 364 calendar days to 45 school days. The bill provides exceptions in extreme cases.

