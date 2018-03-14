New competency evaluation ordered

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An April review date has been set in the case of a Draper woman charged with shooting her common law husband over a year ago.

Late last year, an evaluation of 69-year-old Patricia Ann Hancock determined her to be incompetent to stand trial for the Jan. 17, 2017 wounding of Brian Beard. Hancock was placed under psychiatric counseling and is now ready to be re-evaluated for competency, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor.

“The latest letter from (New River Valley Community Services) says they met with her six times at (New River Valley Regional Jail),” Fleenor told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch. “Now, she’s ready to be evaluated again.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 14, 2018.

Comments

comments