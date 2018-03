Motorist accused of wounding passenger

A 21-year-old Pulaski man is being held without bond after allegedly shoving a passenger out of his car Wednesday.

Jacob Dale Hurst is charged with abduction, attempted malicious wounding, grand larceny, and assault and battery, according to Pulaski Police Officer Megan Jennings.

