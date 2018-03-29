Most endure last night without power

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

By the time today draws to a close, most Pulaski County residents will have spent their last night without power.

Appalachian Power Co. (APCo) reports 95 percent of the company’s Virginia customers who lost power during last weekend’s snowstorm will have service restored by midnight tonight. At the peak outage, more than 90,000 of APCo’s customers in Virginia and West Virginia were impacted, according to spokeswoman Teresa Hamilton Hall.

“It’s truly a mess,” Hall said, noting that workers are concerned because in some areas they are finding more severe damage than expected. “For many of our customers, we will meet the Thursday midnight target, but there are customers who will not have their power restored by that target.”

She was unable to estimate how many customers, primarily in the southern part of the county, may not have power restored until midnight Friday.

“I wish I could say how many, but it’s simply impossible to give a specific number given the nature of the work we are doing and problems we continue to uncover,” she said.

“Our employees and contract workers are making progress, but the work has been challenging and, at times, slow going. Damage has occurred not only to our distribution and transmission equipment, but we’ve also experienced equipment issues at substations, including the Peak Creek substation, which provides power to thousands of customers in Pulaski County.

“In Pulaski County, so far, we’ve found more than 20 broken power poles, and we continue to find more each day,” she continued. “As an example, (Wednesday) we found several broken poles in the Snowville area. … We’ve also located at least 75 spans of electrical wire on the ground and we know that as we continue our restoration work that number is going to increase.”

She added, “The work itself has been difficult because this is a rural area. Much of the damage we are finding is off the main road or has limited truck access, which has slowed our progress.

Our crews are dedicated and doing all they can to get the power back on as quickly and safely as possible. I mention safety because this is dangerous work that these men and women are performing, and much of it takes time. For example, it takes an average of three hours to replace a power pole once the crew puts the shovel in the ground.”

She said the Peak Creek/Draper circuit transmission wire serves all customers east of Lowman’s Ferry Road on the north side of Claytor Lake; customers from Max Creek to Allisonia, south of the lake, and from Route 99 to Loves Truck Stop, at exit 84, north of the lake.

More than 1,700 line mechanics, tree crews and contractors have been working in impacted areas of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia since the storm subsided. It was expected West Virginia repairs would be completed by midnight Wednesday.

Kenny Massie from Lynchburg supervises a five-man crew for APCo. “Trees and power lines don’t work good together,” he said smiling. “We’ve got guys from Christiansburg to Wytheville, working on this thing. We go to very remote areas that are hard to get to.”

Massie and his crew arrived Sunday afternoon. They work 16-hour shifts in these situations, leaving only eight hours for sleep. “They just call us and we go. We’ve all been doing this a long time,” he explained.

Hall said, “Service has been restored to all stations and main lines in Virginia, but there are still some outages that affect large numbers of customers, plus several hundred additional smaller outages. When outages are cleared, crews are moving into more heavily damaged areas to assist in restoration.

“Service restoration is handled by priority, meaning essential public safety facilities are repaired first, followed by trouble areas affecting the most customers. From there, small clusters of customers are repaired and then individual homes and businesses,” she said.

Wednesday morning, service disruptions in Pulaski County stood at just over 4,600, and about 17,000 statewide. Bland, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Wythe counties also had remaining disruptions.

Unfortunately, crews fear rain may now impact progress.

“The forecast for the rest of the week calls for rain, which could be heavy at times and may hamper restoration efforts,” Hall said.

Hall pointed out houses on the same street or road may be handled by different lines., so customer’s whose neighbors have power, but they do not, should report their outage at appalachianpower.com or 1-800-956-4237.

Customers can check the status of restoration efforts at appalachianpower.com/outagemap. To receive mobile alerts regarding service disruptions and repairs, visit www.appalachianpower.com/account/alerts/.

Written by: Editor on March 29, 2018.

Comments

comments