Medical school’s fifth Match Day a perfect match

It was a nail biter inside a packed auditorium at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Friday, not because of college basketball choices, but because of medical students’ picks for residency programs. When the suspense ended, all 41 members of the school’s class of 2018 matched. It was the school’s fifth Match Day and the fifth time that its match rate was 100 percent.

During this year’s Match Day, themed “March Match Madness,” members of the graduating class learned where they would be spending the next leg of their medical education as they pursue residencies in their chosen specialties. Beginning at noon, students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine — as well as students in all 140 other allopathic medical schools across the country — opened up envelopes to see where the next chapter would unfold.

March 20, 2018.

