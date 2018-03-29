Maybe there is such a thing as a free lunch

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

In reaction to the massive power outages resulting from last Saturday’s snowstorm, the YMCA of Pulaski County has offered free showers and bag lunches to anyone in need.

Wednesday morning, YMCA Program Director Adam Pace had the idea to extend the feeding program to some Appalachian Power employees who have come to the area to repair the power lines. Representatives for Appalachian Power were contacted about the idea and they readily agreed to participate. As a result, at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, the YMCA gave bag lunches consisting of chili dogs, chips, cookies, water and a tangerine to 160 Appalachian Power workers.

The night before, the YMCA hosted a cookout serving hot dogs and hamburgers to more than 100 people. Donna Surber Catering provided the hot dogs along with the grill to cook them. The extra hot dogs were used to provide lunches for Appalachian Power workers the next day.

The hamburgers and other food items were bought from over a thousand dollars in donations received since the beginning of the week. On Tuesday a man from Draper, who was still without power, handed a five hundred dollar check over to YMCA’s Executive Director Allison Hunter. She estimates that 200 people took showers at the YMCA Wednesday with 25 bag lunches given to the general populace on the same day.

The YMCA will continue to offer free bag lunches and hot showers to those affected by the power outage till the end of the week.

Written by: Editor on March 29, 2018.

Comments

comments