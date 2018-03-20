Lucille Taylor Thomas

Lucille Taylor Thomas, 86, of Pulaski, VA died Friday, March 16, 2018 at her home. She was born in Pulaski on October 4, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Estel and Sarah Wright Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond “Neal” Thomas, by a sister, Hazel Walker and by three brothers, Ernest, Garnett and Junior Taylor. Mrs. Thomas worked at Jefferson Mills and as a supervisor at Pulaski Furniture.

Surviving are:

Daughters – Ramona Palmer and Her Husband, Jim; Pam Maxwell and Her Husband, Charlie; Son Raymond Thomas; Grandchildren Sheila Shirah, Kevin Mottersheard and his wife, Judy, Allen Bullion and his wife, Donna, Tami Bird and her husband, David and Neal Thomas; Sisters Mary Hall, Sadie Warden, Betty Friddle; Brother Clarence Taylor; Multiple Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great-Grandchildren and Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 2:00 PM from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Phillip Madison officiating. Burial will follow in the Hufford Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on March 20, 2018.

Comments

comments