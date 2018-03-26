Local author emerged from coal mines of WV

By William Paine

The cover of the newly published novel, ‘He Awaits You,’ shows the back of a man with long black hair standing with arms spread wide as he faces a large audience. Looking at the cover, one might assume that this book is a straightforward look at the Christian religion and that the ‘He’ in the title refers to God.

After reading only a few pages, it becomes clear that the author, Alan Smith, plans to take the reader on a whirlwind journey into a fictional world of mystery, intrigue and evil.

Alan Smith spent several years of his life working underground in the coal mines of West Virginia. Before he left the coal fields to come to this area, Smith invented a compact laser unit which replaced a more cumbersome design which had been the standard. Not your ordinary coal miner.

Fifteen years ago, Smith moved to the area and began working at the Volvo plant in Dublin. He claims working at the plant is the “best job I ever had,” though in speaking to him, it becomes clear that being an author is preferable to any other employment he will ever have.

It was at the Volvo plant that Alan Smith began writing his new novel, “He Awaits You,” while on his lunch break. It was the encouragement given to him by his fellow employees, who read excerpts of the novel, that convinced Smith to finish his book and seek to have it published.

“He Awaits You” begins by detailing the actions of a man known as Angel John, who visits the most evil individuals on the planet, then confronts them by declaring, ‘He Awaits You’! Soon after making this proclamation, the person he addresses dies a horrendous death. At this point the reader realizes that the HE in the title does not refer to the Good Lord above but rather the other less esteemed entity commonly associated with fire and brimstone.

An ambitious reporter by the name of Tom Barker manages to become the sole confidant of Angel John when he’s briefly ‘captured’ by authorities. Tom Barker is initially unsure as to who or what Angel John truly is and whether this mysterious entity is on the side of good or evil.

After all, Angel John never physically touches anyone who dies and what’s more, the people who do cease living after hearing “He awaits you,” are thoroughly unlikable.

Aside from being at the scene of multiple grisly scenes of death, Angel John retains some other peculiar traits. He has no fingerprints and his DNA is indecipherable. He also appears and disappears at will, whether he’s condemning someone to a violent death or if he’s just stopping in to say hello to Tom.

Before long, both Tom Barker and the reader realize Angel John’s intentions, but that’s hardly the end of the saga. The reporter Tom Barker sees his prestige grow, as his exclusive contact with Angel John brings him great acclaim.

The novel follows the exploits of Tom and his wife Alice, as they become leaders of a worldwide religious movement, known as the Bonded. They then establish a community called Chosen, where members of the Bonded are invited to live. From there the reader is taken on a roller-coaster ride through the action packed and often bloody events surrounding the new religion founded by the book’s protagonist, Tom Barker.

The author, Alan Smith keeps things moving by beginning each chapter with one concise sentence, a technique borrowed from best-selling author James Patterson. The chapters are short and often bring unexpected developments to the plot, which continually challenge the reader’s expectations. For example, at one point, Tom and Alice actually descend to the depths of a place known for its burning temperatures and unpleasant inhabitants.

In an unusual twist, “He Awaits You” allows the reader to choose between two alternative endings.

Smith found it difficult to find a publisher for “He Awaits You” because publishing companies rarely want to publish a first-time author. His solution was to go to Page Publishing, where, for a fee, authors get assistance in editing, page layout and distribution for both hard copy and E-Book formats.

Smith created the cover himself by taking a photo of a friend and co-worker at Volvo named Roger Ramsey. Page publishing added the backdrop and the stylized text for the title.

“He Awaits You” can be purchased through Amazon, the iBook store and on Google play. Signed copies of the “He Awaits You” can be found at the Emmanuel Christian book store at 653 E Main Street in Pulaski.

Alan Smith has already begun work on “Flood Line,” his second novel, which deals with his protagonists being trapped by water in a flooded coal mine.

