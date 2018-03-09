Linkous era begins for Lady Cougars

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The Lady Cougar softball program at Pulaski County High School is at a pivotal point in their history. After a one-year return by Gina Miano, the coach who started the program and ran it for 16 years before stepping down, Jeff Linkous has now been named the head coach of the program.

“I believe that a key component to a successful program is teaching fundamentals at the rec levels,” Linkous said. “I plan to immediately implement a coaching clinic where all coaches are on the same page. That way when a girl gets to the high school the basics have been taught to them, so we can focus on the finer points of the game. I also want to foster a winning attitude here, because losing is not fun for anyone.”

Linkous has been involved in coaching softball for over 10 years. He has coached at the recreation league level, including two Southwestern Virginia Girls Softball League championships and one runner-up. He has also coached AAU and travel teams. He has been working with the high school program for four years, and the past three years he has been a coach for the junior varsity squad, last year acting as the head coach while coach Amanda Dishon battled cancer. Linkous has also coached baseball at several levels.

“We’ve made some changes to how we do things,” he said. “First, we now practice with live pitching during practice. I think this not only helps us be better prepared for the speed during games, but gives us a chance to develop some of our other pitchers. We’re also spending some time in the classroom this season. With film and open discussions, we think we can get our ideas over to the girls a little better. We want them to understand ‘why’ we do some things the way we do them.”

“This fall we started having the upcoming seventh-graders come out and work with us during open field times so they come into the eighth grade with a better understanding of what it takes to be a successful player,” he continued. “Finally, we plan to do an after-game review of each game, with video, as a visual aid to help the girls see what they did right and wrong. We want them to have a better softball IQ as well.”

Linkous will take the field with a staff that most people will recognize. At the varsity level former Lady Cougar standout Sarah Wright and Natalie Parsons as his assistants. The junior varsity squad will be led by Amanda Dishon with assistant Bobby Osborn.

“We lost our middle infield to graduation, along with two infielders who would do anything to make a play,” he said. “Those are going to be some big shoes to fill right away. They loved the game. We have some players this year who we think are ready to take on the challenge.”

The team will be led by five seniors. Victoria Goad, Kaylie Akers, Kasey Johnston, Haley Jones and Ashlyn Anderson will all need to step things up immediately. Those seniors will be joined by nine juniors that include Josie Brewer, Alexa Nicely, Jordyn Linkous, Laikin Smith, Cheyenne Reed, Cheyenne Martin, Kalyn Stoots, Sarah Ann Saunders and Mackenzie Ratcliffe. One sophomore, Mackenzie Reno, will round out the varsity squad.

“We’ve moved all of them around during the preseason, and we’re still trying to make a final decision on where they’ll all fit best,” Linkous said. “We will have a few players who should stand out immediately for us though. Goad will likely be our strongest hitter, long or short. Akers can lay a bunt down like a pro. Johnston is that girl that can give you a hit right when you really need it. Jones will be a hard stick as well, and she’s very quick to the base. Anderson has surprised us in our scrimmage with two good hits and she runs like a deer. Linkous and Saunders look strong hitting also. Stoots has been working on her slap-hitting and is looking good. Nicely is a power hitting that I’ve seen a big change in this year. She plays with her heart and soul. Cheyenne Martin is a transfer student who kills the ball when she hits it, and they are usually line drives. Brewer is very solid on the pitching rubber and will provide us a great bat as well.”

“Our short-term goals are to come together and buy into the new system,” he adds. “Our long-term goal is to teach the girls that this game is just like life. There are ups and downs. You can either lay down and take it or you can dig down and fight to come out on top. I’m asking them two questions. What are your why, or what are you playing for, and who are you playing for? The last one is about personal accountability and owing it to yourself to put everything into the program.”

This team will have the strength of having more than one pitcher and a strong long game. They’ll also have a solid short game and speed on the bases. A deeper than normal bench will also be able to provide runs and give the coaches options.

The varsity Lady Cougars are set to open the regular season Monday, weather permitting, with a road game at Mountain View Park in Galax. Game time is set for 5 p.m.

