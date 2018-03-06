Life in the fast lane: Gators swim team prepares for regional championships

Staff Report

If you have been to the YMCA in the evenings during the week over the last few months, you may have noticed a lot of young swimmers in the pool. But don’t think they are in there just having fun, these swimmers are working to improve their skill level every day.

Members of the YMCA of Pulaski County swim team have been practicing and competing since September, all leading up to the end of the season meet which took place this past weekend.

In 2016, the YMCA of Pulaski County brought back it’s swim team for the first time in many years.

“For an organization that is known for aquatics and having the only indoor pool in the county, we felt that we needed to have a competitive swimming program again” said Program Coordinator and coach Adam Pace. “Last year was our first year back in a long time and we had a team of 10 swimmers. This year we currently have 18 on the roster.”

According to Executive Director Allison Hunter, the program is also getting a “boost” from the free second grade swim program that they offer at the Y with every elementary school in the county now participating.

“We’ve been able to use our free learn to swim program as a chance to see area second-graders with potential to go beyond our normal 7-8 week lessons. From there, we’ve been able to talk to several parents about how we think their second-grader may be a fit for our team. It is definitely a win-win for us!”

The competition, which was set to run Friday, March 2, through Sunday, March 4, found PCY Gators competing in the Piedmont YMCA Swimming Association Championships in Bedford, Virginia.

“We had a great showing at the championships last year, with multiple swimmers finishing in the top 20 of their age group,” Pace said. “Having our returning swimmers competing again, as well as some new swimmers who have progressed so much since when we started in September, I can’t wait to see how they will do this weekend!”

The Gators’ swim team was started as an opportunity to bring back competitive swimming to Pulaski and to build a feeder program for the Pulaski County High School program.

“I have watched the progress that the PCHS team has made in my short time working at the Y. I can’t wait to see the further progression that they will have in a few years as these young swimmers join the program.”

The Gators swim team is open to youth ages 5-18 who have a good standing membership at the YMCA. Regulations for the league require swimmers be a member of the YMCA, however, Pace says the YMCA does offer scholarships for those who might be concerned about membership fees.

While it might be too late to join the team for the winter season, the YMCA plans to participate in a summer league this year.

“After the championships, we are going to take a short break to relax. Then around late April or early May, we will begin practicing for summer league,” Pace said. “This is a great time to try out your skills and see if the swim team is a fit before the next competition season.”

For those interested in joining the YMCA of Pulaski County Gators swim team, contact Adam Pace at 540-980-3671 or progdirymca@comcast.net.

