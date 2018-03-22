Lady Cougars fall to Galax, 0-9

By DAVID GRAVELY

Quiet bats are still causing the Lady Cougar softball team problems, this time costing them in a 0-9 loss to Galax. The Lady Cougars are now 0-2 on the season.

Galax took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but neither of the two teams plated runs in the second or third inning. A fourth inning string of hits and two walks allowed the Maroon Tide to add five more runs to their tally, moving the lead to 7-0.

The final two runs of the game came in the top of the sixth inning off three singles and a Lady Cougar error.

The Cougars recorded four hits and four errors in the contest. Two of those hits came from Jordyn Linkous. Cheyenne Martin and Lakin Smith provided one hit each. Josie Brewer went the distance on the pitching rubber for Pulaski County, giving up 12 hits, nine runs (six earned) and two walks while striking out 16 batters.

Galax finished the contest with 12 hits and one error. Ashlyn Brady led the way with two hits, a walk and three runs scored. Madison Leath had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Kassie Widner recorded two hits, one run scored and an RBI. Hayden Cassell earned two hits and a walk, along with an RBI. Skylar Morgan had two hits and a run scored. Chasity Elliot and Kendall Sturgill each had one hit and one run scored.

Hayden Cassell earned the pitching win, going all seven innings and giving up four hits and three walks while striking out 13 batters.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to be back in action Friday, March 23, in a road trip to Carroll County High School. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

