Lady Cougars come up short against Fort Chiswell

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

In the first live action of the season the Lady Cougar softball team fell in a scrimmage to the Fort Chiswell Pioneers, 5-3.

Junior pitcher Josie Brewer started at pitcher, quickly dispatching the first three Fort Chiswell hitters.

The Lady Cougars came to bat with Alexa Nicely reaching first base and then advancing to second on an error. She stole third base and remained there until Brewer grounded out to second base, allowing Nicely to cross home plate.

Fort Chiswell answered in the third when Harmon bunted, reached first on an error and stole third. She scored on a wild pitch to tie things at 1-1.

MaKenzie Ratcliffe singled for the Lady Cougars to start the top of the third. Cheyenne Martin was hit by a pitch, moving Ratcliffe to second. A ground out by Cheyenne Reed moved her to third before a single to center field by Ashlyn Anderson allowed Ratcliffe and Akers to score, giving the Lady Cougars the 3-1 lead.

The Pioneers gained a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Carroll, Carter and Odum and Ogle scored on a series of hits, steals, passed balls and three Lady Cougar errors.

Pulaski finished the game with three hits, three runs and three errors. The Pioneers ended the day with five runs, six hits and three errors.

Anderson, Ratcliffe and Jaley Jones recorded the Pulaski County hits. Brewer went five innings on the pitching rubber for the Lady Cougars, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out 12 batters. Martin went the final two innings, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out one.

Weather conditions have force the postponement of the scrimmages scheduled against Northside Thursday. Be sure to visit The Southwest Times Sports Facebook page for updates as they become available.

Written by: Editor on March 8, 2018.

Comments

comments