Lady Cougar tennis starts season with win

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

HILLSVILLE – With his first season in the books, second-year head coach Brandon Lawson saw his Lady Cougar tennis team pick up right where they left off last season by defeating Carroll County 8-1 in their season opener.

“All of the girls played great tonight,” Lawson said. “They fought through some early nerves, but kept fighting and getting better as the matches went on. Each of them showed such effort, determination and hustle. I’m very proud of them all. I love how each of the girls on this team have a ‘never give up’ attitude. That is not something you can teach, but was very evident tonight.”

Top seed Madeleine Hyduke took the only loss of the match during singles action. Even in the loss, however, it was a very competitive match that ended 6-8 in favor of Carroll County.

Second seed Breanna Lytton won 8-3. Third seed Allyson Meek won 8-7 (10-3). Sydney Covey won 8-3 in the fourth seed match. Brooke Sutherland won 8-2 in the fifth seed match and the sixth seed match went to Ella Hyduke by a score of 8-2.

In doubles action the Lady Cougars swept all three matches. Madeleine Hyduke and Sydney Covey won 8-5 in the first seed match. Ella Hyduke and Breanna Lytton won the second seed match 8-0. Allyson Meeks and Brooke Sutherland won the third seed match 8-2.

“It’s a great way to start our season,” Lawson said. “After winning our opening scrimmage 9-0 and now winning this first match, I think our girls have some well-deserved confidence. Our goal each day is just to go 1-0 and worry about things one point at a time, one point at a time and one match at a time. We’re looking forward to great things this year.”

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Carroll County in a rematch Friday, weather permitting, at 4:30 p.m.

Written by: Editor on March 23, 2018.

Comments

comments