Lady Cougar soccer showing improvement

By DAVID GRAVELY

Lady Cougar Soccer Head Coach Ainsley McDougal is expecting more from her squad this season.

“We’ve had a good offseason, and the girls have worked hard,” she said. “I’m excited about our possibilities this year.”

That hard work has went into the junior varsity and varsity programs, and despite still not having a dedicated middle school program to feed the high school, both teams are seeing success this season already.

March 16 the teams traveled to Roanoke to face off with William Fleming. The end result was a 3-0 win for the JV team and an exciting 1-0 win in overtime for the varsity.

Taryn Blankenship scored twice and Sarah Crabtree scored one for the JV squad, who put 18 total shots on goal in the game. The varsity game was scoreless at the end of regulation, but Allison Akers was able to find the back of the net with 2:30 remaining in overtime to secure the win.

“Allyson ran down a loose ball and outran the defenders,” McDougal said. “She beat the defensive players downfield and put it right past the goalie. We’re very proud of both teams.”

The Lady Cougar defenders put in an extraordinary effort, holding the Colonels to only two shots the entire game. The Lady Cougars recorded 16 shots in the first half, 11 in the second and five in overtime.

Next up was a road trip to Hillsville to face Carroll County.

The JV squad moved their record to 2-0 with a 3-2 victory. Brooke Arnold scored one and Taryn Blankenship added two more to earn the win. It was another stellar effort on both sides of the ball, with the Lady Cougars recording 30 shots on goal while holding Carroll County to five.

The varsity team (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season, 3-5, despite another balanced attack. Alex Turner, Sydney Smith and Allison Akers each scored a goal. Emily Southern earned an assist. The Lady Cougars took 16 shots on goal. Carroll County had eight, but their first was a penalty kick inside the box.

“We’re going to keep working and getting better,” McDougal said. “I think we’ve got potential to do some good things this year. We’re to the point now that we’re expecting them to perform instead of hoping they do. We’ve got some talent to work with here. I see good things happening.”

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host the Cavaliers in a rematch today, weather permitting. The JV contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on March 23, 2018.

