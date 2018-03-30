Kenneth Michael Young

Kenneth Michael Young, age 65, of Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at his home.

Born April 18, 1952, in Radford, Va., he was the son of Ocie Worrell Sutphin and the late Kenneth Lee Young.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Jones Young of Dublin, Va.; children, Jennifer Young Tallant and husband, Tim, of Dublin, Va., and Michael Lee Young of Dublin, Va.; grandchildren, Ryan Tallant, Alyssa Tallant and Jaycee Tallant; mother, Ocie Worrell Sutphin of Dublin, Va., and sisters, Christine “Jack” Akers of Botetourt County, Va., Vickie Carden of Dublin, Va., and Tina (Jimmy) Sims of Radford, Va.

The family is receiving friends 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 31, at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at Hickman Family Cemetery, Fairlawn, Va.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on March 30, 2018.

Comments

comments