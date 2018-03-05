Juley Ann Boyd

Juley Ann Boyd, 66, of Pulaski, Va., completed her journey to heaven.

Born in Pulaski, Va., Aug. 25, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Edith Moles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Ratcliffe. She was a member of the Memorial Christian Church, Draper, Va., and a former employee of Renfro Corp.

Left to cherish and remember her beautiful smile and heart-warming laugh is her husband of 41 years, Klingle Boyd; son, James Boyd; granddaughters, Jesiha Boyd and Kayla Boyd; grandson, James “J.J.” Boyd Jr.; three great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law and husband, Elrica and Bill Shrewsbury.

She also will be missed by a lot of great friends she has known along the journey, as well as her Christian family at Memorial Christian Church.

Funeral services are Monday, March 5, 1 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Bobby Osborne officiating. Burial follows in Moore Cemetery, Delton, Va. The family is receiving friends Sunday evening, 6-8, at Stevens Funeral Home. Flowers are appreciated and the family also wishes memorial gifts be sent to Memorial Christian Church, P.O. Box 98, Draper, VA 24324.

Written by: Editor on March 5, 2018.

Comments

comments