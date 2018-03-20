John Luke Smith

Mr. John Luke Smith 79 of Radford passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and 3 brothers. John was a tissue donor and was retired from Radford University. Survivors include his siblings; Bobby Smith of Ohio, David Smith of Radford, Mary Rollins of New River and Dotchie Hubbard of Radford a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 21, 2017, 1:00PM at Liberty Full Gospel Church 86 Lee St., Radford. The interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

