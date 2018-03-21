James Paul Ratcliffe

James Paul Ratcliffe, 92, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 in Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin, Va.

He was born in Washington County, Va. Aug. 4, 1925, the son of the late George Hubble Ratcliffe and Verna Beckner Ratcliffe. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, three sisters and four brothers.

Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ethel Gwendolyn “Sally” Hanks Ratcliffe, of Pulaski, Va; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Albert Lunsford, and granddaughter, Laura Lunsford, all of Mechanicsville, Va.; nieces and nephews.

Paul served as a corporal in the Army and saw combat from 1943 to 1946, along with four brothers, during the same time period. Paul retired from R.A.A.P. with 37 years of service.

Funeral services are Sat. March 24, 11 a.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Melissa Smith officiating. Burial follows, with full military honors conducted by VFW Post 1184, Pulaski, Va., in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

Visitation is 5-8 Friday evening at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated; however, the Family requests memorials be made to the following charities: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101; Joy Ranch P.O. Box 727 Hillsville, VA 24343; Northstar Academy, 8055 Shrader Road, Richmond, VA 23294, or First United Methodist Church, 135 4th St NW Pulaski, VA 24301.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

