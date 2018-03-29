Harold David Ayers

Harold David Ayers, 71, of Draper, Va., passed from this life March 26, 2018.

A lifelong resident of Pulaski County, he served his community and country with careers in law enforcement and Virginia National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Marion “Buss” Ayers and Stella Henderson Ayers.

Left to mourn him are his wife of 35 years, Eva Jane Bostic Ayers; daughters, Angela (Roger) Ketchie of Mooresville, N.C., Vicki (Curt) O’Donnell of Kannapolis, N.C.; son, David R. Ayers of Winchester, Va; brother, Frank (Gail) Ayers of Pulaski, Va.; two granddaughters; two grandsons, and a host of friends and family.

Randall Jones will officiate the funeral service Friday, March 30, at noon from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the service hour. Burial follows in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va., with full military honors.

Instead of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to DAV, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Special thanks to all who cared for him during his illness.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

