Griffith seeking entries for art competition

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

One talented high school student from the 9th Congressional District will soon receive the distinction of having his or her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year.

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Virginia) announced Thursday he is seeking entries for the 2018 Congressional Art Competition.

“Each year, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students,” Griffith said. “It’s a great opportunity to see the artistic talents of Southwest Virginia students, one of whom will have his or her work selected for display in the Capitol.”

