Gravely promoted

U.S. Army Sergeant Chelsea Gravely was promoted to her current rank during a March 1 ceremony at Fort Riley, Kansas.

SGT. Gravely, a 2011 Pulaski County High School graduate, enlisted in the Army in 2013 as an MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) 92G, Food Services Specialist.

Upon graduation from Army Basic Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, SGT. Gravely attended Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Lee, Virginia.

After graduating from AIT, she was stationed at Camp Walker in Daegu, South Korea, for a one-year tour. Upon completion, she was reassigned to Fort Eustis, Virginia, where she spent three years as a member of the 7th Transportation Brigade. During her time at Fort Eustis, SGT. Gravely traveled to Jamaica and Japan for training.

SGT. Gravely is currently stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, where she is a member of the First Infantry Division, also known as the “Big Red One.”

SGT. Gravely is the daughter of Susan and Garrett Conner of Radford and David and Michelle Gravely of Dublin.

