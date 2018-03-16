Graduation at risk for RHS student

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Radford High School student accused of sexual assault could be sitting in a jail cell instead of marching to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” come graduation day.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Bradley Finch denied bond for 18-year-old Devan Nathaneal Vickers, who is charged with rape and carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old girl in Pulaski County. Although Vickers is only a junior at RHS, his mother says he is scheduled to graduate this year due to taking advanced classes.

Written by: Editor on March 16, 2018.

