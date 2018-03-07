Gov. school students shine at annual science fair

By GRACE HURST

SWT Media Intern

Pulaski County High School students attending the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School set the bar high with some outstanding projects that impressed the judges at the annual Science Fair Feb. 15.

The Governor’s School hosts students from 16 different schools, including Carroll, Galax, Giles, Floyd, Montgomery, Pulaski, Radford, Smyth and Wythe counties.

There were 133 research projects studied by the students and presented to the judges. Among those, Pulaski County had three students who placed first. PCHS also had one second-place winner and three third-place winners, along with many others who received honorable mentions.

