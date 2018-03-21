Girl Scouts need public’s help protecting environment, giving back

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

There are a lot of programs aimed at keeping plastic out of the environment, but Pulaski County Girl Scout Elly White never sees much effort put forth to doing so.

That’s part of the reason White and fellow scouts Abigail Binns and Sariah Buchinsky are seeking the publics’ help collecting plastic grocery bags and similar plastic products to recycle into benches.

“We get the plastic out of the environment and also have something to contribute, and make it a better place to live,” White explained.

Binns is motivated to make the community more attractive.

