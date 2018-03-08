Garland Caperton Harris

RADFORD, Va. — Garland Caperton Harris, age 85, of Radford, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at New River Valley Medical Center.

Born Oct. 29, 1932, in Ozone, Ark., he was the son of the late Charlie Harris and Wilma Linkous George. His sister, Patricia Myers, also preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of the Pulaski High School Class of 1950 and attended Wingate College, N.C. A veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War, he retired from Radford City Electric Department with 27 years of service.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and pitched for the Pulaski Counts.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Jane Harris of Radford, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Dale Gregory of Radford, Va.; sons, Frank and Donna Harris of Draper, Va., Stephen Harris of Draper, Va., Randy and Sue Harris of Dublin, Va. and Scott Harris of Pulaski, Va.; nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Earlene and Dale Lytle of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, and Ludie and Mike Stoltz or Phoenix, Ariz.

Memorial services are 1 p.m. Friday, March 9, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Revs. Lannie Harris and Delmar Stillwell officiating. Internment follows at Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions may be sent to the First Church of the Brethren, (Building Fund) – 1749 Newbern Road, Pulaski.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on March 8, 2018.

