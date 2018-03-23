Food dispensers aim to address duck malnutrition

Feeding ducks in Peak Creek has been a favorite pastime for Pulaski residents for years. Unfortunately, the type of products being fed is starting to take a toll on the health and development of some of the ducks.

Bread is a common food given to the ducks, but Cathy Hanks with Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC) says she’s also seen unhealthy snack foods, such as cheese puffs, being tossed to the ducks.

The birds will certainly eat the bread and “junk food,” just like people do. But, just like in people, those products result in health problems when consumed in large quantities.

The aftermath is becoming apparent on Peak Creek. Hanks said a photograph recently taken of a duck shows it has developed a condition commonly referred to as angel wing syndrome. The irreversible condition leaves waterfowl unable to fly or protect themselves from predators.

The syndrome, also called airplane wings, is the result of deficiencies in certain vitamins and minerals, in conjunction with consumption of high levels of carbohydrates and sugars — both of which are abundant in breads and snack foods.

In an effort to address the situation, Friends of Peak Creek will soon be installing dispensers containing food that provides the proper nutrition for waterfowl. The dispensers, which look like gumball machines, dispense a set amount of food for a quarter.

It’s hoped citizens will choose to purchase the proper food to feed the ducks rather than continue feeding products that will harm the health of the waterfowl population.

FOPC will maintain the dispensers and keep them filled. Hanks said they are being installed in memory of late FOPC founder Vickie Houk, who passed away unexpectedly in August. The dispensers were an important project for Houk, and one of the last projects she took on.

To start, dispensers will be installed in the vicinity of the Peak Creek bridges on Washington and Jefferson avenues and at the iron bridge that crosses the creek east of Washington Ave.

March 23, 2018.

