Firearms found in search of felon’s home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man is being held without bond after a search of his residence Thursday turned up firearms and ammunition police say he is prohibited from possessing due to felony convictions.

Kenneth Duane Farris, 64, is charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon other than a firearm and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces two counts of probation violation.

March 28, 2018.

