FCA Senior All-Star game set for March 17

For the second year in the New River Valley there will be a boys and girls senior All-Star basketball game! These contests will take place at Pulaski County High School March 17, 2018, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow.

This event is being put on by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) of the New River Valley as an outreach and a fundraiser. Cost of admission is $5 and there will other activities as well as concessions available.

FCA is the largest sports ministry in the world and staff work regionally in areas to see its core values of Integrity, Serving, Teamwork, and Excellence embedded on our sports teams. New River Valley FCA covers the counties and cities of Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Pulaski, Radford, Montgomery, Grayson, Galax, Carroll and Floyd.

Almost every school in these divisions will have a senior playing in one of the two games. Also, all the coaches for these teams are current head varsity or JV coaches in the area.

Six of the players participating scored over 1000 points in their career. One player has scored 2000 points.

The games will be in a West versus East format. The East squad for boys and girls will include players from Giles, Auburn, Floyd, Eastern Montgomery, Christiansburg, Blacksburg, Carroll County, Radford and Dayspring Christian Academy.

The West Squad includes Richlands, Tazewell, Graham, Bland, Narrows, Rural Retreat, George Wythe, Fort Chiswell, Pulaski County, Grayson County and Galax. However, to help even the roster numbers, the Pulaski girls players will play on the East squad.

For more information about you can help with this event, or have questions, please fill free to contact Mitch Reed, New River Valley FCA Area Director at:

mreed@fca.org or (540) 599-1376, or visit our website at nrvfca.org.

Written by: Editor on March 5, 2018.

