Faith, flames and Safe-T Sam the Talking Robot-The Story of Pulaski’s Fire Marshall

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski’s Fire Marshall, Todd Garwood, is responsible for finding the origin and cause of all fires in town and inspecting businesses to make sure they are in compliance with the fire code. That’s his job and by all counts, he’s good at it, but what he really enjoys is doing fire prevention programs for civic groups, churches and especially children.

Garwood graduated from Pulaski High School in 1983 and joined the Pulaski Fire Department as a volunteer in 1986. After a stint at the Snowville Fire Department, Garwood joined the town of Pulaski’s fire department as a full-time firefighter in 2002. He became Deputy Fire Marshall in 2008 and in 2010 Garwood became Fire Marshall of the town of Pulaski.

In talking with Fire Marshall Garwood, one thing becomes abundantly clear, he loves children and has an instinctive desire to protect them body and soul.

As well as being Fire Marshall, Garwood also serves as children’s pastor at Grace Ministries on MacGill Street in Pulaski. There, he heads the New Adventure for Kids (N.A.K.) program, which provides hot breakfasts every Sunday for kids who come from needy families. According to Garwood, the NAK program provided 67 children with toys last Christmas, along with 40 sleeping bags for children with no blankets at home.

The Pulaski Fire Marshall is also very keen to go to schools or events with children to teach them fire safety, often times with the help of Safe-T-Sam, the ever-popular talking robot. Garwood may also enlist the help of Sparky, an oversized toy Dalmatian and he always brings plenty of give-away items including stickers, balls, fire hats and snap bracelets. Garwood says donations from local businesses are essential in providing these materials.

What does he teach the kids? Well, for example, families should find at least two ways to exit a house in case of fire. After exiting a burning structure, do not under any circumstances re-enter the structure. Smoke detectors save lives and Stop Drop and Roll!

Fire Marshall’s have a lot of power in that they can issue summonses to businesses and churches for code inspection violations. Each violation of the fire code is a class one misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and $2500 in fines. Even so, Garwood explains that antagonizing business owners is not his goal.

“I try to treat people like I would want to be treated as a business owner. I do something nobody else does. If you have never had a fire inspection before or it’s been a very long time, I will give an educational walkthrough to explain the code and the importance of fire safety.”

When violations do occur, Garwood says he normally gives the business owner time to correct the problem. If all is not totally up to code on his next visit but the corrections are being made in good faith, he will likely grant an extension.

Investigating origin and cause of fires keeps Garwood busy. He has investigated more than 300 fires over the past decade and currently has 29 fire investigations that are still active.

After serving several years as a firefighter and now Fire Marshall, Garwood has seen his fair share of tragedy. At times when he is in the presence of someone on the verge of dying, Garwood prays this prayer.

“Father God watch over us and protect us. Let us have Your heart while we’re trying to help these families and let no one be lost that doesn’t have a chance to know you first.”

Amen.

Written by: Editor on March 14, 2018.

Comments

comments