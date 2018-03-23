Eddie Carter

Nov. 28, 1929-March 18, 2018

Eddie Carter, 88, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018.

He was a member of Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church and was retired from Radford Army Ammunitions Plant. A U.S. Army veteran, he was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Amelia Davis Carter; wife, Elizabeth F. Carter; son, Fredrick Wayne Fuller; brothers, Robert, John Henry, James, Jack and William Carter; and sisters, Rosa Lee Carter and Bertha Davidson.

Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Vera Carter of Pulaski, Va., Tanya and James Mahood of Salt Lake City, Utah, Stacy Carter Redd of Virginia Beach, Va., and Deana Stith of Salt Lake City, Utah; son, Julius Fuller of Pulaski, Va.; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild; brothers, the Rev. Golden Joseph Carter of Martinsville, Va., and Gerald Carter of Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Carter family is receiving friends 11-11:30 a.m. today, March 23, at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, 1607 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, Va. Memorial services begin at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Sharon Black officiating. Graveside services with full military honors follow at 1:30 p.m. at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

The Carter family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

