Dublin woman killed in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Dublin woman died Wednesday as the result of injuries received in a crash on Peppers Ferry Road in Montgomery County.

Evelyn Martin, 70, died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after being airlifted from the scene, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark Hollandsworth.

