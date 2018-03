Dublin man guilty in fatal, serious wrecks

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man charged with reckless driving in separate 2017 wrecks that claimed a man’s life and seriously injured two children has been found guilty.

William David Hinkle Jr., 52, was convicted in Pulaski County General District Court Monday of reckless driving in connection with a Dec. 23 incident in which his pickup truck struck two children in the Dublin Walmart parking lot.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 14, 2018.

Comments

comments