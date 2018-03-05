Drugged driving charged in bus crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Georgia bus driver was charged with driving under the influence of drugs (DUI-D) Friday after overturning a bus carrying a women’s college basketball team to a district championship game.

Willie F. Walker, 59, of Carrollton, Georgia, also is charged with possession of marijuana, according to Virginia State Police. He was being held at New River Valley Regional Jail Friday afternoon.

Walker was driving a passenger bus from West Georgia Technical College in Carrollton, Georgia, when the 8:15 a.m. wreck occurred on I-81, near mile marker 104 in Pulaski County. Police say fatigue also may have been a factor in the incident.

