Donna Jacqueline Brookman Moore

Donna Jacqueline Brookman Moore of Pulaski County, Va., passed away Monday, March 19, 2018, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center following a medical event.

Born Jan. 18, 1948, in Pulaski County, Va., she was the daughter of Alva Lester and Belvey Kent Brookman. Her parents and three sisters, Diane Risgaard, Nancy Futch, and Ethel Chinault, preceded her in death. Mrs. Moore graduated from Pulaski High School. She pursued nursing for 25 years on the medical floor of Carilion NRV, where she was employed until retirement at the age of 65.

Mrs. Moore enjoyed sewing, watching movies, listening to music and spending time with her family. Mrs. Moore is survived by her two children, Daniel Moore and Heather Moore, and her eight grandchildren, Makayla Marshall, Damion Moore, Jessie Moore, Gabriel Moore, Keira Moore, Lillee Linkous, Alliyah Moore and Shayden Linkous. She also has a surviving brother, B.K. Brookman. Mrs. Moore had a huge, caring heart. She truly will be missed.

Her memorial ceremony is Saturday, March 24, at New River Valley Baptist Church, 1985 Snider Lane, Pulaski, Va. Visitation is 2-3 p.m., with the memorial starting at 3.

