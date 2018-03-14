Dish to move location, shrink workforce

By WILLIAM PAINE

Representatives for Echostar Dish Network announced Tuesday that the company will dramatically reduce its on-site workforce and will relocate their facility to another location in Christiansburg.

Six hundred employees currently work at the Dish Network’s customer experience center at 400 Technology drive in Christiansburg, but only 150 full time employees will work on-site at the new location.

The 450 Dish Network employees who will not be moving to the new customer experience center will be given the opportunity to work from home, move to another center or take a severance package.

Echostar Dish Network has been operating out of their location at 400 Technology Drive in Christiansburg since 2000. The move to the new, as yet undisclosed location is scheduled to take place this summer.

