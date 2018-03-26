Della Verita Eads Whitaker

Della Verita Eads Whitaker, 88, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord March 22, 2018. She was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Pulaski, Va., the daughter of the late James and Grace Eads. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters, as well as her son, Bruce Wayne Whitaker.

Della was a lifelong member, song leader and pianist of Midway Church of God of Prophecy. She is survived by daughter, Lennie Frye; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Roger Pennington of Pulaski, Va.; six grandchildren, Sherry Clark, Clay Frye, Brandy Whitaker, Roger Ray Pennington, Traci Edwards and Sandra Pennington; seven great-grandchildren, Kayla Clark, Quinton Frye, Ashley Austin, Joseph and Dekota Edwards, and Brintley and Jaylyn Pennington; three great-great-grandchildren, J.J Brown, and Avery and Kinley Hill, and sister, Ella “Jeanette” McGee.

Funeral services are Monday, March 26, 2 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randall Lawrence officiating. Burial follows in Hufford Cemetery, Mt. Olivet Road, Pulaski County, Va. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m., before the service, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

