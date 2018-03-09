Deadline extended for 4-H berry orders

Staff Report

Pulaski County 4-H has extended until Monday the deadline for submitting orders in its annual Berry Plant Fundraiser.

Strawberry, blackberry, raspberry and blueberry plants are available for order. Proceeds from the sale benefit Pulaski County’s 4-H program, which receives 100 percent of its funding from the community.

“I can attest to all the berries firsthand from plantings in my backyard,” said Chris Lichty, a Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent overseeing 4-H. “Once established, you’ll find your own berry patch a delicious treat. My two daughters love being able to pick and eat their home-grown berries.”

Strawberries are sold in bundles of 25 plants for $6.50. Blackberry, blueberry and raspberry plants cost $5.50 each.

Plants arrive bare root 1-5 p.m., between March 26 and April 6. They must be picked up at the Extension office, 143 Third Street in Pulaski, within 24 hours of notice.

Order forms are available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1z6gib7R979Ni-CDEBgS67O0wu8YwBh1e/view.

For additional information, call 980-7761.

Written by: Editor on March 9, 2018.

