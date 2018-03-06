County nominees needed for ‘Leading Lights’ awards

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New River Valley Leading Lights is once again seeking nominations from Pulaski County for its annual awards recognizing volunteers who have changing impacts on their communities.

Nominations for the organization’s 10th annual award ceremony, being held April 12 at Virginia Tech German Club, must be received by midnight Sunday at www.leadinglightsnrv.org. Those who have been nominated in the past, but have not won, can be nominated again.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 6, 2018.

Comments

comments