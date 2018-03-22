Cougars slaughter Cavaliers in soccer action

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The late, great General Norman Schwarzkopf, who commanded U.S. military operations during Operation Desert Storm, made a comment at a news conference after it was apparent that U.S. forces had dominated the opposition.

“We went around them, we went through them, we went over them and we went under them.”

That same situation took place Monday when the Cougar soccer program hosted Carroll County. The junior varsity squad (1-1) won 8-0. The varsity team (2-0) won 13-0. Both wins were slaughter-rule shortened games.

“We had 10 different players score and eight different players with assists,” Cougar Head Coach Chris Castle said. “This shows great ball movement and a team that is flat out unselfish. It also shows a lot of character. Once the game was well in hand, our attention on prepping for our big game at William Fleming. They’re going to be looking for some payback after our win last week. I’m confident my guys will rise to the challenge.”

The goals for the Cougars can early and often. Ryan Castle scored with an assist by Hunter Quesenberry just seconds into the game. Less than a minute later Evan Danner scored with an assist by Cody Roop. Luke Harmon was up next, with an assist by Adam Bennett. Frank Lopez scored the fourth goal on his own. Riley Moore scored next with an assist from Lopez, then Chance Martin scored with an assist by Evan Danner. Jake Winsett found the back of the net with an assist by Castle, and then Adam Bennet scored with an assist from Cole Duncan to leave the halftime score at 8-0.

It didn’t end there.

Martin scored to put the Cougars up 9-0, and then Evan Somervell scored with an assist by Nathan Rice. Somervell scored again, this time with no assist, and then Moore scored again with no assist. Cole Duncan scored the final goal of the night, assisted by Hunter Quesenberry.

“It was nice to move some guys around into different positions,” Castle said. “You never know throughout the course of the season when someone might need to be moved out of necessity or in an attempt to try something new. We have depth, but a game like this allows you to create quality depth.”

The Cougars finished the game with 46 shots, 26 of those on goal.

In the JV contest the result was much the same. The Cougar defense did not allow a single shot on goal by the Cavaliers while giving three different goal keepers time on the field. David Villa, Bryant Worrel and Alex Sealander each spent time in the box.

Jaden McGuire scored the first goal with an assist by Tilo Walker. Campbell Moore scored the second goal with no assist. James Newberry hit the third goal after an assist by Garrison Coleman. Coleman got his shot with the next goal, assisted by Jacob Crabtree, who then scored the fifth goal with an assist from Dominic Williams, who then scored the sixth goal with an assist from Crabtree.

Rest your eyes for a second, I’ll wait.

Paul Southern scored the seventh goal with an assist by Hunter Seagle. Aiden Huff scored the eighth and final goal with an assist by Grayan Chacon.

Both squads are now scheduled to travel to Carroll County for a rematch Friday, March 23, weather permitting. JV action is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity contest at around 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on March 22, 2018.

Comments

comments