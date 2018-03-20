Cougars shock Colonels in 2-1 win

By DAVID GRAVELY

What happens when you put the 2017 Conference 24 soccer champions and a team that is hungry for success on the same field? You end up with a thrilling game that is won in the final two minutes.

That was the case Friday when the Cougar soccer team hosted the William Fleming Colonels to open the 2018 season.

“The student-athletes in our soccer program are outstanding,” Cougar Head Coach Chris Castle said. “Hats off to the parents in the stands for creating such wonderful young men. In our journey we’ve trained them to be soccer players. For this game we laid out a game plan that they executed very well, which gave them a chance to win.”

William Fleming took the lead nine minutes into the game when Sabin Mainali streaked down the left side of the field, cut in toward the Cougar goal and found the back of the net.

“They’re a good soccer team,” Castle said. “They were playing very direct with the ball, with the objective of playing as many players forward as possible to play direct balls over the top. This put s tremendous amount of stress on our backline. We made some adjustments.”

The Cougars fought back quickly. Minutes later, Frank Lopez sent a pass to freshman Parker Arnold who made a run, split the Colonel center backs and was suddenly one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Arnold placed a low driven ball to the back of the net to tie the score at 1-1.

The game remained tied through the second half, with both teams pushing the momentum back and forth. With 2:13 remaining in the game, Lopez made a run and pushed through the defenders. The Fleming keeper came off his line and Lopez put the ball low to the far post for the game winner.

“In those final moments of a game a team’s character is what will define the moment,” Castle said. “Their discipline, attitude, leadership, cohesion and ultimately their belief is what will carry them through. They fully grasped the situation at hand and simply believed. Now the question is will this be the high water mark of the season or just the beginning?”

“All games, regardless of the sport, are about momentum swings,” he continued. “Overall in the second half we dictated the tempo. But halfway through they really had us on our heels. They were pressing really hard in an attempt to get the win. In recent past seasons, we would be waiting to lose, expecting like so many times before that the other team would come out on top. But that didn’t happen this time. The players on the bench were standing and cheering for their teammates. The players on the field made a decision that it wasn’t going to happen this time. They got the push they needed and in the final 10 minutes we were the pressing team. The small objectives achieved throughout the game piled up. The last hurdle was to believe.”

The Cougars were scheduled to host Carroll County Monday, followed by a road rematch with William Fleming Wednesday.

