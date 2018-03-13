Cougars blast Bobcats in scrimmage

by Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

Radford – Playing a scrimmage that was schedule at the last minute, the Cougars traveled to Radford and handily won 11-1. The scrimmage was called after four innings due to darkness.

The Cougars exploded for seven runs in the top of the first and three in third for the win. Braeden Blevins went two-for-two and knocked in three runs. Chris Remington scored two runs and drove in two to help Pulaski County earn the win.

The Radford Bobcats scored their lone run in the second inning. Cougar pitcher Kellen Dalton threw three innings, allowing the lone run on two hits. He walked three, struck out two and hit three batters. Senior Bailey Ayers pitched the fourth inn as he struck out one, walked one and gave up one hit.

“We hit the ball better today than we did in our other scrimmage,” said Cougar head coach Jared King. “I thought Kellen was very efficient on the mound. Blevins and Remington both hit the ball well.”

The Cougars were scheduled to open their regular season Monday at home against Jefferson Forest, but snow in the area forced that to be postponed. The next game is scheduled for Wednesday, but that will likely be postponed as well. Be sure to visit The Southwest Times Sports on Facebook for updates as they are announced.

Written by: Editor on March 13, 2018.

Comments

comments