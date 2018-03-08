Cougar baseball to open regular season Monday

By RODNEY YOUNG

SWT Sports Writer

The 2018 edition of the Pulaski County Cougar baseball team will be a mixture of experienced and inexperienced players.

After winning 12 games last year the Cougars lost 12 seniors. This year’s team will consist of 10 seniors, and three juniors. Of those 10 seniors, five are returning starters.

Braeden Blevins, Trent Blankenship, Hunter Shrewsbury, Bailey Ayers and Jon Osteen are the returners who saw the most playing time last season.

The Cougars will need to find new first, second and third basemen. They will also need a new catcher, centerfielder and pitchers.

Pulaski County head coach Jared King, as well as his staff, will have to find a way to fill all those positions. Coach King is starting his fifth season as the head Cougar. He has a record of 37-46-4 in his four years.

Zac Chrisley will be starting his fifth year as the pitching coach for the Cougars. Greg Allen will be the junior varsity head coach and is in his third year. Tanner Dotson, now in his second year, will assist with both varsity and junior varsity. The Cougars also will have Harrison Adams, a student at Radford University, as a volunteer assistant.

The Cougars will consist of Blevins, Blankenship, Shrewsbury, Ayers and Osteen, along with seniors Brandon Neel, Jonathan Minnick, Lucas Ratcliffe, Drew Mabry and Kellen Dalton. The three juniors are Chris Remington, Caleb Kirtner and Jonathan Howlett.

”If the season were starting today, Shrewsbury would be the starting pitcher and Blankenship would be the catcher,” King said. “Ayers, Mabry, Osteen and Kirtner would been the infield from first to third. The outfield would be Blevins in left, Dalton in center and Remington in right.”

The Cougars, as in the past, will be only as good as their pitching. Behind Shrewsbury on the mound the Cougars will use Neel, Remington, Dalton, Ayers and Kirtner.

The 12 Cougar victories last year were the most in many seasons and will be hard to match. The schedule will be a rough one as Cave Spring, Salem and Patrick Henry will be very tough. Hidden Valley will have a new coach but are always right at the top of district play. Blacksburg and Christiansburg both will be more than competitive.

“We have some very good teams in the district and then we will also play in the Coppinger Tournament over in Bluefield,” King said. ”That tournament is very tough and had been around for years and years.”

Speaking of the Coppinger tournament, it consists of 12 teams. The teams are then broken down into four pods of three teams. Each team plays the other two teams in your pod, then the two teams with best record of each pod will advance to the elite eight. The tournament is held at not only at Bowen Field in Bluefield, but games are also played at Princeton High School and Tazewell Middle school.

When asked about the team Coach King remarked, ”We have a core of experienced players. I think we can be a good ballclub. We graduated 12 players and there are positions to be won on this team. After Shrewsbury, our pitching will be by committee. Neel, Remington and others will need to step up. We are and will be a work in progress. Our schedule is demanding as we start off with a very good team in Jefferson Forest. We have some good athletes that can run and hope we can hit so we can use that speed and athletic ability.”

The Cougar regular season is slated to start Monday, March 12, against the Cavaliers of Jefferson Forest at the Cougar Baseball Field at 5 p.m.

