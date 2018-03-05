Community steps up for Radford officer, sons

By A.M. Austin

amaustin@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — A police officer and the community have faced unimaginable tragedy with the passing of a devoted wife, mother, colleague and friend.

Nichole Smith, wife of Officer Jimmy Smith of Radford Police Department, died unexpectedly Feb. 17 of natural causes at the age of 38.

High school sweethearts Jimmy and Nichole had been together for 24 years and married for 17. Jimmy has served Radford community for 17 years, while Nichole was a full-time nurse at Davita Dialysis in Radford. Nichole was committed and devoted to her job, and it was reflected in her compassion for each of her patients.

Nichole’s passion for her faith in God, her family, and loved ones also was apparent in her daily life through the kind words and friendly smile she had for everyone.

The sudden and unexpected passing of Nichole has left her husband with the overwhelming task of being a single parent and trying to raise their three sons, 11-year-old twins and a 2 year old, on a policeman’s salary.

In honor of the Smith family, Radford City Police Department and the community are showing support by hosting fundraising events to help Jimmy fulfill the dreams and goals Nichole had for their children.

Donations for the sons are being raised with a GoFundMe website page that can be accessed online at www.gofundme.com/3Smithboys. All donations go directly to an already established account, named Smith Boys Fund. Nichole’s friends created the account at National Bank of Blacksburg.

Additionally, In Balance Yoga Studio in Blacksburg is hosting a free class for the public, during which donations collected benefit the Smith Boys Fund. The all-level, beginner-friendly class is Saturday, March 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Direct donations can also be made to any local National Bank office or can be mailed to National Bank, P.O. Box 90002, Blacksburg, VA 24062 with Smith Boys Fund written in the memo.

