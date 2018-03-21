Claytor Lake State Park loves Virginians and everybody else too

By William Paine
william.paine@southwesttimes.com
It pays to be a Virginian when it comes to using Claytor Lake State Park. Rates are slightly lower for residents of the Old Dominion and staying at the park in the offseason saves campers a little more.
For example, renting a three-bedroom cabin for one week costs $1090.91 for your average American tourist but a Virginia resident pays only $927.69 for the same excellent accommodation. This is the prime season rate which lasts from May till October.
Renting that same cabin in the offseason, which lasts until March 31, costs $817.13 for an out-of-stater and only $694.98 for a red-blooded Virginian. Midseason rates, which run from April 1 to May 24 are $982.45, but for Virginians this same three-bedroom cabin costs $835.03.
Overnight campers pay $30 at a standard site. Virginians pay $26. Parking costs seven dollars but Virginians only pay five dollars. Those with a disability tag on their license plates park for free.
