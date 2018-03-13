Clarence Emory Jones

Clarence Emory Jones, age 73, of Draper, Va., passed away Friday, March 9, 2018 at his home.

Born March 4, 1945 in Giles County, Va., he was the son of the late Robert Emory Jones and Margaret Evelyn Stoots Jones. His grandparents and brother, Clifford Jones, also preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of the United States Marines and retired from New River Castings in Radford with 40 years of service. Emory was a member of Newbern Church of God.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Kay Kemp Jones of Draper, Va.; daughter, Crystal Dawn Jones Mines of Christiansburg, Va.; son, Chad Emory Jones and fiance’, Heather Alexander, of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Steve Allen Mines Jr., Camron Shane Mines and Ethan Morgan Jones; great-grandchildren, twins Ayden and Dechland; brothers, William Cecil Jones of Pulaski, Va., and Jerry and Doris Jones of Grahams Forge, Va.; special nephews, Dustin and Josh Kemp; special friends, Devan and Bryanna; special nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service is Friday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at Newbern Church of God, with Pastor Clayton Quesenberry officiating. Interment follows the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

Visitation is Thursday, March 15, 5-7:00 p.m., at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

