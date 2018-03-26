Charlotte Marie Young Clark

Charlotte Marie Young Clark, age 66, of Barren Springs, Va., passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018. She was born July 4, 1951, in Pulaski County, Va., the daughter of the late Jesse Harmon Young and Polly Nancy Henley Young, and was preceded in death by three sisters, Bonnie McCraw, Wilma Nester and Louise Hubbard.

Charlotte is survived by two daughters, Amy Annett Kaat and Deanna and Douglas Brandau, all of Salt Lake, Utah; her son, Robert “Robbie” Jr. and Cynthia Clark; grandchildren, Kathy Ann Katt, Elizabeth McCully, Megan Katt, Samantha Clark, Gabriel Clark, Zachery Clark, Moses Walker and Spike Clark; great-grandchildren, Aurora Flanery, Daemon Flanery, Klaire Shaw, Penelope Katt, Charlotte McCulley, Rhostipher Carl “Rotten Carl;” sisters, Dallas Townley of Pulaski, Va. and Brenda “Fife” and Elmo Spencer of Max Meadows, Va.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Riverview Church of God, with the Rev. Eddy Dalton officiating. Interment follows in Dry Pond Cemetery. The family is receiving friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va., is serving the Clark family.

Written by: Editor on March 26, 2018.

Comments

comments