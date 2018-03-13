Bonnie Horton Raines

Bonnie Horton Raines, age 76, of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday March 10, 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

She was born Oct. 1, 1941, in Pulaski, Va., and was the daughter of the late Annie Lawson Horton and Chester Horton. Bonnie was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee Raines; a daughter, Lorna Jean Raines Crockett; two brothers, Everett and Pete Horton, and a son-in-law, J.R. Bishop.

She is survived by a daughter, Teresa Lee Raines Bishop (fiancé, David Viars) of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Mikey Crockett (girlfriend, Kristen Vaughn), Mark Crockett (Brittany), Matt Crockett and Cole Bishop, along with great-grandchildren, Garrett Crockett, Memphis Crockett and Lorna Brook Crockett.

Funeral service is Friday, March 16, 2 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Interment follows in Thornspring Cemetery. Visiting is Thursday, 6–8 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on March 13, 2018.

Comments

comments